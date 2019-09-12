Go to the main site
    Industry & Infrastructure Development Minister rewards best mechanical engineers

    12 September 2019, 11:44

    NUR-ULTAN. KAZINFORM – The best mechanical engineers of Kazakhstan have been awarded in the framework of the VII Kazakhstan Mechanical Engineers Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Igor Sklyar, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, has awarded breastplates «Kurmetty mashina zhasaushy» to 20 mechanical engineers of our country including Yury Smernov - facility design engineer (Schuchinsk); Sergey Naidenov – service technician (Aktobe); Zheksenbay Sankibayev – bridge crane operator (Atyrau); Galymzhan Naimanov – head of planning department (Almaty); Kanat Zhunusov – deputy chief engineer, product manager (Nur-Sultan); Murat Chernobayev - principal design engineer (Ekibastuz); Yessen Kanayev – deputy product general manager (Taldykorgan).

    As Kazinform previously reported, Nur-Sultan is hosting the VII Kazakhstan Mechanical Engineers Forum. The forum is annually visited by foreign delegates from more than 20 countries including Germany, the USA, Japan, Italy, the Czech Republic, Russia, China, etc.

    Alzhanova Raushan

