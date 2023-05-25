Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Industrially developed province of Vietnam ready to send business delegation to Kazakhstan

25 May 2023, 13:19
Industrially developed province of Vietnam ready to send business delegation to Kazakhstan Photo: gov.kz

HANOI. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov visited the neighboring province of Hanoi, Bac Ninh, where he held a meeting with the Chairman of the People's Committee of the province Nguyen Huong Ziang, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries. Nguyen Ziang informed about the activities of industrial parks located in the province, acquainted with its investment potential. According to her, the priority sectors for attracting foreign investment are the production of electronic equipment, medicine, logistics, trade, information technology and tourism. The province's major investors include companies such as Samsung, Canon, Pepsico, Foxconn, ABB, Amkor Technology, Goertek, VSIP, DLH USA LLC.

During the meeting, the parties agreed to intensify business contacts, in particular, to hold a business forum between the two countries in 2023.

In addition, Kazakh diplomats visited the factory of Goertek Vietnam, which is one of the world leaders in the production of acoustic components, optics, microelectronics and other equipment of the digital era. The company, founded in 2013, specializes in research and development in the field of high technology.

For reference: Bac Ninh Province is the smallest in Vietnam in terms of area, has the largest population density and ranks third in the country in terms of contribution to GDP. There are 16 industrial zones functioning on its territory, 23 industrial clusters have been put into operation. 1,908 investment projects totaling 24.17 billion US dollars are being implemented. The top three among foreign investors include South Korea, Singapore and Japan.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
