    Industrialization Day with the participation of President underway

    13 December 2019, 11:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking part in the event dated to the Industrialization Day, Kazinform reports.

    At the event, Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Beibut Atamkulov reported on the results of implementation of the second industrial five-year plan.

    According to Minister Atamkulov, 2019 is the final year of the five-year period.

    Minister Atamkulov said that in 2010 the First President of the country – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev embarked Kazakhstan on a course to diversify its economy through industrialization and that course has been implemented ever since.

    The enterprises put into commission within the framework of the industrialization initiative manufactured goods to the tune of 43 trillion tenge. In November, the overall production of domestic processing industry exceeded 1 trillion tenge in a month for the first time.

    The inflow of investment into the fixed capital of the industry made over 4.5 trillion over the reporting period. He also reported that Kazakhstani processing enterprises exported $70 billion worth of products.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Industry
