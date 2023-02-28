Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Industrial turnover up 18% in 2022 in Italy

    28 February 2023, 21:51

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's industrial turnover rose 18% in 2022, ISTAT said Tuesday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    Industry turnover registered overall in 2022 a «sustained» annual growth of 18%, although decelerating compared to the previous year, the national statistics agency said.

    ISTAT said the economic trend was characterised by a strong expansion in the first two quarters of the year, which was followed by a marked slowdown in the second half of 2022.

    Also, the indicator of volume for the manufacturing sector alone is also up on average for the year, albeit to a much lesser extent than the value index, the stats institute said.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Industrial production index at 101.6% in Kazakhstan in Jan-Feb 2023
    Who Kazakhstan trades with most and how?
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open