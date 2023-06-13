Go to the main site
    Industrial production up by 14.1% in Zhetysu region

    13 June 2023, 13:57

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM «Over the past five months Zhetysu region saw dynamic growth. Trade grew by 1.8 times, revenues to the republican budget by 2.8 times, construction increased by 31.3, while industrial production went up by 14.1%,» Governor of Zhetysu region Beibit Issabayev told a briefing.

    The share of small and medium-sized businesses in the gross regional product rose to 39.3%. This year the budget of the region made 486 billion tenge (16% growth).

    With a population of 700,000 people, the region covers 118,000 square km. In 2022 Zhetysu region achieved the key target indicators rising to the fourth position among the regions.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Industry Zhetysu region
