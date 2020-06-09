Go to the main site
    Industrial production rose by 4.8% over five months

    9 June 2020, 12:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the current year industrial production has increased by 4.8%, said Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development during a Government meeting.

    «Speaking about the mining sector, the production of non-ferrous ores has increased by 3.3% due to ore production increase at Kazakhmys Corporation LLP, Kazchrome TNC, and Aluminum of Kazakhstan JSC. The increase in iron ore production amounted to 8.9% due to the reorientation of sales markets from traditional to the markets of China», said the Minister. Moreover, coal products consumption growth caused the increase in coal production - 102.9%.

    Volume index in manufacturing was 4.9%. The growth was provided by the following sectors: non-ferrous metallurgy, pharmaceuticals, light industry, mechanical engineering and others. Non-ferrous metallurgy production increased by 6.6% due to the growth in the production of refined copper by 17%, gold bullion - by 21%, silver in granules - by 23%, copper wire - by 7% and so on.

    Volume index in ferrous metallurgy amounted to 97.6%. Chemical industry production has decreased by 2.2%. Thus, production volumes at Kazphosphate LLP were reduced due to maintenance shutdown of a furnace.

    «The engineering industry is showing good results. Over the 5 months of the current year the volume of production in the industry has increased by 18.5%.

    Pharmaceutical industry’s output grew by 21.2%. Light industry growth was 10.8%.

    Alzhanova Raushan

