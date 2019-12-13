Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Industrial production keeps up its sustainable growth, Kazakh Minister

    13 December 2019, 09:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The country’s industrial growth preserves its sustainable growth,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told the Government meeting.

    «The overall production over January-November grew by 3.6%. The manufacturing industries' growth accelerated up to 3.8%. It is stipulated by an increase in industrial output by 19.2%, pharmaceuticals output expansion by 16.7% and steel industry rehabilitation,» Dalenov went on.

    He also added that mining industry growth remains at the level of 3.7%.

    Construction also boasts high growth dynamics. Construction works rose by 12.1%. 11.1 mln square meters were put into service.

    Besides,the livestock output increased by 3.9% while crop production dropped by 3.2%.

    The country’s total trade reached USD 79.1 bln over the period of January-October this year. Export made USD 47.7 bln, import settled at USD 31.4 bln.

    The majority of the regions report positive dynamics in key indicators.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy Ministry of National Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays