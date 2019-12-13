Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Industrial production keeps up its sustainable growth, Kazakh Minister

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 December 2019, 09:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The country’s industrial growth preserves its sustainable growth,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told the Government meeting.

«The overall production over January-November grew by 3.6%. The manufacturing industries' growth accelerated up to 3.8%. It is stipulated by an increase in industrial output by 19.2%, pharmaceuticals output expansion by 16.7% and steel industry rehabilitation,» Dalenov went on.

He also added that mining industry growth remains at the level of 3.7%.

Construction also boasts high growth dynamics. Construction works rose by 12.1%. 11.1 mln square meters were put into service.

Besides,the livestock output increased by 3.9% while crop production dropped by 3.2%.

The country’s total trade reached USD 79.1 bln over the period of January-October this year. Export made USD 47.7 bln, import settled at USD 31.4 bln.

The majority of the regions report positive dynamics in key indicators.

Government of Kazakhstan   Economy   Ministry of National Economy  
