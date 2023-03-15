Go to the main site
    Industrial production index at 101.6% in Kazakhstan in Jan-Feb 2023

    15 March 2023, 21:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s industrial output amounted to 7,134 billion tenge, including mining 3,411 billion tenge and manufacturing 3,132 billion tenge, in January-February of this year, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau.

    Industrial production index (IPI) in mining and quarrying stood at 100.5%, which is attributable to an increase in natural gas production by 101.1%, ores, except for iron ores, by 107.6%, and other mineral resources by 112.9%, in the said period.

    In manufacturing, the IPI was at 102.5% in January-February this year.

    Production of foods rose by 9.6%, beverages by 22.6%, oil products by 6.5%, rubber and plastic products by 9.4%, basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceuticals by 16.7%, and mechanical engineering by 31.5%.

    The country’s 13 regions reported increased output, while Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan regions and Astana city saw decrease in output volumes.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

