Industrial production falls in 4 regions - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the first half of 2023, real GDP growth in Kazakhstan made 5%. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said it at the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today, Kazinform reports.

According to him, growth is observed in mining, processing industries, construction and services sectors. Almost 30% growth is reported in engineering sector. Car-making industry sees a 40% rise. Manufacture of locomotives and railcars increased by 36% and electric equipment – by 35%. 24% rise is observed in light industry with a 42% increase in textile production.Growth in chemical industry made 3.5%.

According to Smailov, growth was observed in production of beverages, foodstuffs, plastic items, mineral products and ready-made metal products.

Growth in mining industry was fueled by a 5.6% increase in crude oil production and a 2.5% rise in gas production. Rise in construction sector exceeded 12%. 3% and 5% rise is recorded in agriculture and services sector respectively.

Growth in all macroeconomic indicators is reported in Abai, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions, as well as in Almaty, Shymkent cities, he said.

Meanwhile, decline in industrial production was recorded in Aktobe region – by 8.4%, Karaganda region – by 7%, Kyzylorda region – by 1.7% and West Kazakhstan region – by almost 1%.

«Investments in fixed capital reduced in North Kazakhstan and Ulytau regions. These regions must remedy the situation by the end of the year,» Smailov said.