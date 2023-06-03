Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Industrial output in Brazil down 0.6% in April

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 June 2023, 11:12
Industrial output in Brazil down 0.6% in April Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s industrial production registered a 0.6 percent slip in April. The result came after a one percent uptick in the previous month. The percentage cuts short a two-month streak of decline, Kazinform cites Agencia Brasil.

Compared to the same month last year, the output fell 2.7 percent. Year to date, the production went down one percent, and 0.2 percent over the 12-month span.

As per statistics bureau IBGE, the industry is still two percent below pre-pandemic levels (Feb. 2020) and 18.5 percent below the highest point of the time series, observed in May 2011.

Survey Manager André Macedo noted that, unlike the last three months last year, which displayed a positive balance of 1.5 percent, negative results are more prevalent early in 2023. «In April, we observed a wider spread of declines in industrial production in 16 of the 25 industrial branches surveyed. This greater range of negative figures had not been reported since October 2022,» he stated.

Sectors

According to the survey, food products (-3.2%); machinery and equipment (-9.9%); and motor vehicles, trailers, and buses (-4.6%) were the main negative influences on April’s performance. Of these, food products were responsible for the sharpest negative impact on the month, as it had its fourth consecutive month on the wane, down 7.3 percent over the period.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico