Indonesia to host V meeting of Eurasian Parliaments’ Speakers in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The next V meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments will be held in Indonesia in 2020, Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigamtullin said summing up the IV meeting held in Nur-Sultan.

In his turn, Vice Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Indonesian Parliament Fadli Zon noted, that Indonesia will further maintain the corresponding spirit of the meeting set in the capital of Kazakhstan. It will suggest the theme to add shared goals within a shared vision.

In conclusion he added that the next meeting will be in the second quarter of 2020 on the Bali Island.



