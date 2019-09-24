Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Indonesia to host V meeting of Eurasian Parliaments’ Speakers in 2020

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 September 2019, 21:05
Indonesia to host V meeting of Eurasian Parliaments’ Speakers in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The next V meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments will be held in Indonesia in 2020, Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigamtullin said summing up the IV meeting held in Nur-Sultan.

In his turn, Vice Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Indonesian Parliament Fadli Zon noted, that Indonesia will further maintain the corresponding spirit of the meeting set in the capital of Kazakhstan. It will suggest the theme to add shared goals within a shared vision.

In conclusion he added that the next meeting will be in the second quarter of 2020 on the Bali Island.


Foreign policy    Parliament   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023