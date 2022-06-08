Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Indonesia to host exhibition dedicated to Kazakhstan and Dimash

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 June 2022, 09:08
Indonesia to host exhibition dedicated to Kazakhstan and Dimash

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On June 29, 2022, the National Library of the Republic of Indonesia in Gambir, Jakarta, will host an exhibition titled «Dimash: The Golden Voice of Kazakhstan» dedicated to the performer and his homeland.

The event, which will run from June 29 to July 8, 2022, is organized by the Dimash Indonesian Dears Fan Club in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Indonesia and the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Kazakhstan, Dimashnews reads.

Dears from Indonesia were very pleased with the opportunity, as the event will allow more Indonesians to get acquainted with the culture of Kazakhstan and Dimash’s voice and also will strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

The exhibition will feature photographs of the incredibly beautiful nature of Kazakhstan, as well as various works of art made by local Indonesian artists. In addition, on the first day of the exhibition, one of Dimash’s concerts will be screened in the main hall of the library.

The event is free and open to all comers.

For more information, please visit the official Instagram account of the Dimash fan club in Indonesia: https://www.instagram.com/dimash_indonesia/


Foreign policy    Culture   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final