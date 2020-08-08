Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Indonesia: Sinabung Volcano erupts

    8 August 2020, 14:14

    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - The Sinabung volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra Island erupted Saturday spewing ash and smoke 2,000 meters (6,600 feet) above its crater, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazar Mitigation (PVMBG) warned residents should not have any activity near the volcano, with official Muhammed Nurul Assori de Naman urging those in the Teran, Berastagi, Simpang and Merdeka regions to wear masks to shield against ash rain.

    The volcano reactivated for the first time in four centuries in 2010. A total of 23 people were killed in 2014 and 2016 from eruptions.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Mass media World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet