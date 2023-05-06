Go to the main site
    Indonesia's Denpasar, Kazakhstan's Almaty likely to launch direct flights

    6 May 2023, 11:48

    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov met with the President and CEO of the Indonesian national air carrier Garuda Indonesia, Irfan Setiaputra, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

    During the conversation, the parties discussed the prospects for launching flights between Kazakhstan and Indonesia, the possibility of using one of 11 Kazakh airports by the Indonesian airline as a transit point, the so-called «aviation hub» for flights to third countries, including within the framework of the «Open Sky» regime operating in Kazakhstan with the «Fifth Freedom of the Air», as well as increasing passenger traffic through strengthening interaction between tour operators of the two countries.

    Following the meeting, Setiaputra informed about the upcoming launch in cooperation with the Air Astana airline flight between Denpasar (Bali) and Almaty with a transfer at the airport of Incheon (South Korea). More details about the flight are expected to be announced soon.

    In general, the launch of this flight is considered as a pilot project between the Kazakh and Indonesian sides with the prospect of projecting to other transit cities or opening direct flights between the two countries. It is noted that this initiative will create favorable conditions for Kazakh and Indonesian travelers.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

