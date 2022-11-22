Indonesia earthquake death toll climbs to 162

ISTANBUL/ANKARA. KAZINFORM The death toll from an earthquake in Indonesia climbed to 162, the nation's disaster agency said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Over 700 people were also injured in the magnitute 5.6 earthquake, a statement by the agency quoted West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil as saying.

The strong earthquake hit the Cianjur regency of West Java at 1.21 p.m. (0621GMT.)

It was felt in the capital Jakarta and other regions, including Rancaekek, South Tangerang and Depok, according to the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency.

Earlier, officials at the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure said the death toll was likely to rise.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Ministry released a statement on Monday to express «deep sorrow» over the tremble.

«We extend our heartfelt condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Indonesia, and wish speedy recovery to the injured,» the ministry said.





Photo: aa.com.tr