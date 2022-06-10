Indonesia detects first cases of COVID-19 Omicron BA.4, BA.5 subvariants

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Indonesia has detected the first cases of more contagious Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of COVID-19 on the island of Bali, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Friday, Xinhua reports.

«Four people in Bali were affected by BA.4 and BA.5,» Sadikin said.

The authorities were currently investigating how the subvariants' transmission power is and the extent to which the COVID-19 vaccine is capable of dealing with the subvariants.

Based on a serological survey conducted by the Ministry of Health in March, 99.2 percent of Indonesians have COVID-19 antibodies, either from vaccination, infection, or both.

The trend for daily cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country has been on the rise from 372 on June 3 to 627 on June 10, bringing the total to 6,059,363.