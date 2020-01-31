Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Indonesia designs its Wakanda, the 1st ecological, smart capital

    31 January 2020, 09:19

    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM A city integrated with the jungle of Borneo island, where only electric vehicles will be driven, fossil fuels will not be used and energy conservation will be a priority: this is how Indonesia is projecting its new capital.

    «We keep calling it the Wakanda of Indonesia — very green, but at the same time very futuristic,» said Ardzuna Sinaga, the co-founder of design studio Urban+ and winner of the design competition held by the government to shape the new capital, EFE-EPA reports.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Environment World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    At least 10 killed, 25 others in hospital after wedding bus crashes in Australia
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region