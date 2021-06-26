Go to the main site
    Indian state of Maharashtra tightens COVID-19 curbs owing to Delta Plus variant

    26 June 2021, 14:14

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India’s financial capital of Mumbai will see no immediate relief from restrictions imposed to check the transmission of COVID-19. Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, tonight did away with two levels of liberal relaxation of restrictions in the state.

    The tightening of curbs follows the first death in Maharashtra due to the Delta Plus variant of Coronavirus. An 80-year-old woman with comorbidities died in Ratnagiri district from this variant, according to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases of the Delta Plus variant in India, WAM reports.

    The state government said tonight that the Delta Plus strain of infection had become a «variant of concern» because of its characteristics including increased transmissibility. Hence the decision to do away for now with levels 1 and 2, which had meant very few restrictions.

    So far, Maharashtra had five levels of restrictions depending on the number of COVID-19 cases in an area. Henceforth there will only three levels with curbs progressively rising: level 5 will have the most severe restrictions.

    The elimination of levels 1 and 2 will mean malls and theatres cannot remain open. Restaurants can provide dine-in services only till 4 pm daily.

    Only essential workers and healthcare professionals can travel by local trains. Suburban trains are the life line of cities like Mumbai. Government offices in the state will now function with 50 per cent attendance.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

