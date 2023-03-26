Indian rocket places 36 satellites into orbits

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched on Sunday 36 satellites using its heaviest rocket LVM3, officials said.

The satellites were launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, off the Bay of Bengal coast located in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh at 9:00 a.m. local time (0330 GMT), Xinhua reports.

According to ISRO, the LVM3-M3 mission is a commercial mission for a foreign customer, Britain-based OneWeb, through New Space India Limited (NSIL).

This is the second mission for OneWeb under a commercial agreement with NSIL to launch 72 satellites to Low-Earth orbits, ISRO said.

The first set of 36 satellites was launched in LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 mission on Oct. 23, 2022.