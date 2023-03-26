Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Indian rocket places 36 satellites into orbits

    26 March 2023, 15:15

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched on Sunday 36 satellites using its heaviest rocket LVM3, officials said.

    The satellites were launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, off the Bay of Bengal coast located in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh at 9:00 a.m. local time (0330 GMT), Xinhua reports.

    According to ISRO, the LVM3-M3 mission is a commercial mission for a foreign customer, Britain-based OneWeb, through New Space India Limited (NSIL).

    This is the second mission for OneWeb under a commercial agreement with NSIL to launch 72 satellites to Low-Earth orbits, ISRO said.

    The first set of 36 satellites was launched in LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 mission on Oct. 23, 2022.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
    India’s tiger population jumps to 3,167 in 2022
    Several seriously injured after residential building collapses in Marseille
    Sultan Alneyadi set to make history by becoming 1st Arab astronaut to perform spacewalk
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path