Indian low-cost airline launches direct flights from Delhi to Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – India’s major airline IndiGo is to run a direct flight en route Delhi-Almaty three times a week starting from late September, Kazinform reports.

According to the Culture Ministry, the Delhi-Almaty flight is the 32nd international direct flight of the Indian air company, operating flights to more than 75 directions in India as well as major Asian cities. The airline also has a huge network in Europe and North America through its code sharing partners.

«Talks on launching ne direct flights are held regularly with foreign airlines. So, the frequency of flights to Qatar, Egypt, and China has increased recently. The foreign companies demonstrate great interest in Kazakhstan. For instance, this summer Oman’s Salam Air launched biweekly Almaty-Muscat flights,» said Moldir Abdualiyeva, official spokesperson of the Culture Ministry.