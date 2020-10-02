Go to the main site
    Indian Embassy releases Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiogr in Kazakh

    2 October 2020, 17:34

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – The Embassy of India in Kazakhstan has released an autobiographical book of Mahatma Ganda in the Kazakh language, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A new edition of the autobiographical book of Mahatma Gandhi in Kazakh named Menin Omirim (The story of my life), which also features a foreword by the First Kazakh President, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, has been released. The event held by the Embassy of India in Kazakhstan at the Swami Vivekanand Cultural Centre wrapped up the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.


    The release of the autobiographic book was also supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.

    The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi revered as the ‘Father of Nation’ by many Indians was marked across the world last year.

    It is also said that KazPost released a commemorative stamp to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s anniversary on November 11, 2019.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

