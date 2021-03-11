Indian Ambassador completes his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi received the Ambassador of the Republic of India Prabhat Kumar, who is completing his mission in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The head of the Foreign Ministry noted the Ambassador's achievements in developing the political dialogue between the countries by maintaining the positive dynamics of contacts at the highest and highest levels, sending Kazakh servicemen to Lebanon as part of the Indian peacekeeping battalion, providing by the Government of India with humanitarian assistance for the fight against COVID-19, activating the activities of New Delhi within the CICA, SCO and other multilateral structures with the participation of Kazakhstan, as well as expanding economic cooperation and trade turnover between the two countries, which reached a record figure of 2.38 billion US dollars by the end of 2020.

Thanking the Kazakh people for their warm hospitality and the country's leadership for their readiness to comprehensively develop mutually beneficial cooperation between the states, the Indian diplomat expressed confidence in further deepening the strategic partnership between Nur-Sultan and New Delhi.

At the end of the meeting, Tileuberdi presented to the Ambassador the letter of gratitude from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for his significant contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and India and wished him further success.



