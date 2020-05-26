Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
India to evacuate its citizens from Kazakhstan

26 May 2020, 18:09
NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - A special Air India flight no. AI1950 took off today from Karaganda Airport for Delhi and Jaipur evacuating 143 Indians from Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Prabhat Kumar said the Embassy had registered around 3,400 Indians for evacuation from Kazakhstan.

«There will be seven special flights in total from Karaganda, Almaty and Nur-Sultan evacuating around 1,000 Indians under Vande Bharat Mission. The rest of the registered Indians will be evacuated in the next phase of the Mission. Embassy has also requested permission for charted flights from Atyrau and Nur-Sultan cities for evacuation of Indian workers. We thank Ministry of External Affairs of India, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Airport Authorities of Karaganda, Almaty, Atyrau and Nur-Sultan for supporting the evacuation. We also thank Ministry of Home Affairs of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation of India and Air India to make this evacuation exercise successful. We are also thankful to the local staff and Indian officers involved in the evacuation procedure», Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Prabhat Kumar said.

One of the Indian medical student of the Karaganda Medical University being evacuated expressed his gratitude to authorities.

«We are all Indian medical students from the Karaganda Medical University and we are happy to go back to our country under Vande Bharat Mission. This evacuation has been possible because of the efforts of the Indian Government, Ministry of External Affairs of India, Home Ministry of India, Health Ministry of India and the State Government. We specially thank Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi for organising Vande Bharat Mission. We also thank teachers and staff of the Karaganda Medical University for making their stay safe and comfortable during the lock down period in Kazakhstan», student added.

