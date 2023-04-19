Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
India surpasses China in population: UN data

Adlet Seilkhanov
19 April 2023, 19:13
India surpasses China in population: UN data Photo: aa.com.tr

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - The latest UN data showed India, with 1.4286 billion, has surpassed China in population, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

Data available on the UN Population Fund website shows China’s population at 1.4257 billion.

It came a few days after the UN had projected India’s population to surpass China’s this year.

The UN forecast had said India's population will reach 1.429 billion this year, while the expectation for China was 1.426 billion.

China's population a decade ago was 1.385 billion, while India's was 1.307 billion.

During the 10-year period, China's population increased by 2.96%, while India's population rose by 9.33%.

India's population has increased by 122 million since 2014, around 1 million per month.


