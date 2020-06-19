Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    India stands with its partner Kazakhstan to defeat COVID-19 pandemic - Narendra Modi

    19 June 2020, 15:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has extended his wishes of good health to First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

    «My best wishes to First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for early recovery and good health. We stand with our friend and strategic partner Kazakhstan in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic,» Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

    — inform.kz inform.kz

    On June 18, it was revealed that Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The First President of Kazakhstan has self-isolated.

    Aidos Ukibai, Press Secretary of the First President-Elbasy, stated Nursultan Nazarbayev’s health is being monitored by healthcare workers. In his words, there is no reason for panic. Elbasy continues to carry out his duties remotely.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan and India Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    2 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    3 1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
    4 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    5 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi