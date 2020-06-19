India stands with its partner Kazakhstan to defeat COVID-19 pandemic - Narendra Modi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has extended his wishes of good health to First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

«My best wishes to First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for early recovery and good health. We stand with our friend and strategic partner Kazakhstan in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic,» Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

On June 18, it was revealed that Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The First President of Kazakhstan has self-isolated.

Aidos Ukibai, Press Secretary of the First President-Elbasy, stated Nursultan Nazarbayev’s health is being monitored by healthcare workers. In his words, there is no reason for panic. Elbasy continues to carry out his duties remotely.



