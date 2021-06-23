India shows lowest number of coronavirus cases in three months

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM The number of coronavirus cases increased in India over the past day by 42,640 and amounted to 29,977,861. The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on its website on Tuesday the number of deaths associated with coronavirus increased by 1,167 in 24 hours and reached 389,302.

The daily increase in the number of people infected was the lowest in more than 90 days — since March 23, when 40,715 new coronavirus cases were announced. Despite the fact that from April 5 to June 8, the daily number of new cases exceeded 100,000, in May this figure exceeded 400,000 five times, the record was set on May 7 and amounted to 414,188, TASS reports.

At the same time, a record low number of new cases was recorded a day earlier, when 8.616 mln people were vaccinated in India in one day — this is a world daily vaccination record. The total number of vaccinations in India reached 288,766,201. This came after the country's authorities decided to begin providing free COVID-19 vaccine to all people aged 18 and over starting from June 21.

From January 16 — the date of the start of vaccination in India - and until April 30, the government distributed the coronavirus vaccine free of charge - then the vaccine was received by doctors, nurses, police, and emergency officers, as well as people over 45 years old. On May 1, India began vaccinating people over 18 years of age against coronavirus. To speed up the vaccination program, authorities have allowed states and private clinics to independently procure coronavirus vaccines. At the same time, vaccinations in public hospitals remained free, but people have to pay for vaccinations in private hospitals.

