India's total forest, tree cover reaches 24.62 pct

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India's total forest and tree cover has reached 24.62 percent of its geographical area, the government said Monday, Xinhua reports.

The information was presented by the federal junior minister of environment, forest and climate change Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the lower house of the Indian parliament (locally called Lok Sabha).

«India's total forest and tree cover has reached 809,537 sq km, which is 24.62 percent of the total geographical area of the country as per India's State of the Forest Report (ISFR) 2021,» Choubey stated. «This is an increase of 2,261 sq km. (0.28 percent) compared to the previous assessment of 2019.»

Forest Survey of India, an organization under the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, carries out the assessment of forest cover of the country biennially since 1987 and the findings are published in the India State of Forest Report.

As per the ISFR 2021, the total forest cover of the country is 713,789 sq km, which is 21.72 percent of the geographical area of the country.

Choubey said for restoring and enhancing India's forest cover, afforestation and tree plantation activities are undertaken by local governments in the states under various schemes.

He said the ministry provides financial assistance to states under various federal government-sponsored schemes to support and supplement the efforts of states. The National Mission for a Green India is one of the eight missions outlined under the National Action Plan on Climate Change.

Photo: www.thehindu.com