    India’s low-cost airline to launch flights to Kazakhstan

    22 May 2023, 11:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – India’s low-cost airline IndiGo is planning to launch flights linking the cities of New Delhi and Almaty starting from August 15, 2023, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Being the largest low-cost airline in India, IndiGo will operate the New Delhi-Almaty flights three times a week via A-320 and A-321 airplanes.

    IndiGo’s entry into Kazakhstani market is expected to spur competition and reduce air ticket prices. More flights between Kazakhstan and India will further boost trade and economic, business, investment, tourist and culture cooperation between the two countries, the committee said in a statement.

    Launched in 2006, IndiGo boasts a fleet of some 300 airplanes operating flights to 78 domestic and 26 international destinations (including Switzerland, Belgium, Ireland, Singapore, Spain, France, Malaysia, Bahrain, Denmark, etc.)

    Kudrenok Tatyana

