India's largest floating solar power project commissioned in Telangana

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 July 2022, 21:45
NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India's largest floating solar power project was commissioned by the state-run National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on Friday in the southern state of Telangana, Xinhua reports.

«India's largest floating Solar Power Project is now fully operational,» the Indian Ministry of Power said in a statement.

According to the ministry, with the operation of 100-MW solar photo-voltaic (PV) project at Ramagundam, the total commercial operation of floating solar capacity in the southern region rose to 217 MW.

«The 100-MW floating solar project at Ramagundam is endowed with advanced technology as well as environment-friendly features,» the ministry said.

The project spreading over 200 hectares of its reservoir is divided into 40 blocks. Each block consists of one floating platform and an array of 11,200 solar modules.

The floating platform consists of one inverter, transformer, and a high tension (HT) breaker. The solar modules are placed on floaters manufactured with high density polyethylene (HDPE) material.

News
