Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    India's daily COVID-19 caseload increases to 7,219

    3 September 2022 14:20

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India's daily COVID-19 caseload Saturday increased to 7,219, taking the total tally to 44,449,726, according to the federal health ministry's data released on Saturday, Xinhua reports.

    The cases reported on Saturday mark an increase in comparison to the daily caseload of Friday (6,168).

    The country also logged 33 new related deaths, pushing the overall death toll to 527,965 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

    The ministry said 43,865,016 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

    According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses. A local media report said around 12 percent of the eligible population have taken the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    At present the Indian government is focusing on improving booster dose coverage as the uptake for the third dose has been low.

    Photo: ndtv.com
    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
    COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
    Russia records 36,605 daily COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths — crisis center
    COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports 68 new cases, 937 recoveries
    Popular
    1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28