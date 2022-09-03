Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
India's daily COVID-19 caseload increases to 7,219
3 September 2022 14:20

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India's daily COVID-19 caseload Saturday increased to 7,219, taking the total tally to 44,449,726, according to the federal health ministry's data released on Saturday, Xinhua reports.

The cases reported on Saturday mark an increase in comparison to the daily caseload of Friday (6,168).

The country also logged 33 new related deaths, pushing the overall death toll to 527,965 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said 43,865,016 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses. A local media report said around 12 percent of the eligible population have taken the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

At present the Indian government is focusing on improving booster dose coverage as the uptake for the third dose has been low.

Photo: ndtv.com



