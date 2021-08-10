Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
India's COVID-19 tally nears 32 million with over 28,000 new infections

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 August 2021, 18:46
NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,998,158 on Tuesday as 28,204 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 373 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 428,682, Xinhua reports.

There are still 388,508 active cases in the country with a fall of 13,680 during the past 24 hours.

A total of 31,180,968 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 41,511 were discharged during the past 24 hours.


