India’s COVID-19 strain circulating in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «The probability of the new India’s COVID-19 strain circulation was detected in Almaty,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control of Almaty city Sadvakas Baigabulov said.

«As preliminary data indicate the likelihood of circulation of the new India’s COVID-19 strain was detected. Full genome sequencing will take some time,» he added.

The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reported earlier the probability of circulation of the new India’s variant of coronavirus. The Delta strain is 60% more transmissible than other strains. It has a shorter incubation period of 7 days.

It is worth noting that over the past couple of weeks Almaty city saw less fresh infections and the city was in 'the yellow zone' for the spread of the coronavirus infection.



