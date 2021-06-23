Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

India’s COVID-19 strain circulating in Almaty

Автор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
23 June 2021, 12:34
India’s COVID-19 strain circulating in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «The probability of the new India’s COVID-19 strain circulation was detected in Almaty,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control of Almaty city Sadvakas Baigabulov said.

«As preliminary data indicate the likelihood of circulation of the new India’s COVID-19 strain was detected. Full genome sequencing will take some time,» he added.

The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reported earlier the probability of circulation of the new India’s variant of coronavirus. The Delta strain is 60% more transmissible than other strains. It has a shorter incubation period of 7 days.

It is worth noting that over the past couple of weeks Almaty city saw less fresh infections and the city was in 'the yellow zone' for the spread of the coronavirus infection.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital