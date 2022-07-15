Qazaq TV
India reports first case of monkeypox
15 July 2022 20:14

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox, its Health Ministry said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The ministry said the case has been reported in southern Kerala state.

«Union (federal) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to collaborate with the state health authorities in instituting public health measures in view of the confirmed case of Monkey Pox in Kollam district of Kerala,» it said.

It also said the government «is taking proactive steps by monitoring the situation carefully and coordinating with states in case of any such possibility of outbreak occurs.»

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George said the case involved a traveler from the United Arab Emirates who arrived in the state earlier this week.


