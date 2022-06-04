Go to the main site
    India records 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths

    4 June 2022, 14:40

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,172,547 on Saturday, as 3,962 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data, Xinhua reports.

    Besides, 26 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Friday morning took the total death toll to 524,677.

    There are still 22,416 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 1,239 active cases during the past 24 hours.

    So far, 42,625,454 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,697 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
