30 September 2022, 13:50

India offers a peek into its priorities for incoming G-20 Presidency

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India's priorities as incoming President of the Group of Twenty (G-20) will revolve around inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth, LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment), women's empowerment and digital public infrastructure, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has said.

«Our G-20 priorities are in the process of being firmed up in ongoing conversations,» the Ministry announced, WAM reports.

Technology-enabled development in areas ranging from health, agriculture and education to commerce, skill-mapping, culture and tourism, climate financing, circular economy and global food security are among the other priorities which are being considered.

Energy security, green hydrogen, disaster risk reduction and resilience, developmental cooperation, fight against economic crime, and multilateral reforms are important subjects that will get attention under the Indian Presidency, which begins on 1st December 2022 and last till 30th November next year.

«The G-20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State or Government is scheduled to be held on 9th and 10th September 2023 in New Delhi,» the Ministry reiterated.

In addition to the UAE, as reported earlier, India is to invite two more Arab «guest countries» to the New Delhi summit. These are Egypt and Oman, which will be invited, using India's discretion as incoming President of the inter-governmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. Saudi Arabia is already a full member of the G-20.

Photo: ysia.ru