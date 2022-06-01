Go to the main site
    India logs 2,745 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

    1 June 2022, 18:38

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India logged 2,745 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, 407 more than yesterday after a dip for the past few days, ANI quoted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying on Wednesday.

    The country had reported 2,338 cases on Tuesday witnessing a further decline in the new COVID cases in the country for the third regular day, WAM reports.

    According to the Ministry, 2,236 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries from the disease since the onset of the pandemic to 42,617,810.

    The death toll climbed to 5,24,636 with the death of six coronavirus patients during this period.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

