Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    India launches next-gen navigational satellite

    30 May 2023, 18:43

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Monday successfully launched a second-generation navigation satellite NVS-01, officials said, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    The navigational satellite weighing about 2,232 kg was launched on board an expendable Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh state.

    According to the ISRO, NVS-01 is the country's first second-generation satellites envisaged for the Navigation with Indian Constellation services.

    Officials said an indigenous atomic clock was flown in NVS-01 for the first time.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Space exploration World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region