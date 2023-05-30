Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
India launches next-gen navigational satellite

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 May 2023, 18:43
India launches next-gen navigational satellite Photo: news.cn

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Monday successfully launched a second-generation navigation satellite NVS-01, officials said, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

The navigational satellite weighing about 2,232 kg was launched on board an expendable Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh state.

According to the ISRO, NVS-01 is the country's first second-generation satellites envisaged for the Navigation with Indian Constellation services.

Officials said an indigenous atomic clock was flown in NVS-01 for the first time.


