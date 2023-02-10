Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
India launches new rocket to place 3 satellites into orbit

10 February 2023, 14:24
NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM The Indian Space Research Organization successfully launched its new rocket, the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2), and put three satellites into orbit on Friday, Kazinform learned from Xinhua.

The 34-meter tall SSLV-D2 weighing 120 tons took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, off the Bay of Bengal coast located in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh at about 9:18 a.m. local time.

It placed the three satellites into a 450 km circular orbit around the earth during its 15-minute flight.

The first test flight of the rocket on Aug. 7 last year ended in partial failure as it failed to inject its satellite payload into the intended orbits


Photo: ISRO



