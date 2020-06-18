Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    India, Ireland, Mexico, Norway elected UNSC non-permanent members for 2021-2022

    18 June 2020, 11:06

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - India, Ireland, Mexico, and Norway will be non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council in 2021-2022, as follows from the results of Wednesday’s voting at the United Nations General Assembly.

    Ireland scored 128 votes, Norway - 130 votes, Mexico - 187 votes, and India - 184 votes.

    Africa’s delegate will be elected in the runoff voting as neither Kenya nor Djibouti won the necessary number of votes.

    Along with the five permanent members, namely Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, and France, the United Nations Security Council has ten non-permanent members, with five of them being rotated every year. Unlike the five permanent members, they have no right to veto.

    The newly elected members will replace Belgium, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Indonesia, and South Africa, while Vietnam, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia, and Estonia will continue for the second year.

    Source: TASS

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    UN World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Crucial to establish UN-led Regional SDGs Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty
    Cyclone Mocha largely destroyed temporary shelters in northern Myanmar, ASEAN finds
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August