Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    India commends Kazakhstan’s humanitarian aid

    26 May 2021, 12:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A number of Indian companies sent letters to the Kazakh Embassy in New Delhi expressing genuine gratitude for the solidarity and support during the hard times in the world, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    «This critical medical help delivered on May 13-14, 2021, by the Kazakh aircraft will surely help save many human lives,» reads one of the letters.

    During the said days two Kazakh aircraft carrying the around 40-ton humanitarian cargo, including medical masks, respirators, protective suits, and portable artificial lung ventilation devices made by the Kazakh manufacturers, touched down at the airport in New Delhi.

    On 4 May, Kazakh President Tokayev addressed a telegram to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing deep solidarity with the Indian nation over the devastating COVID-19 surge in the country, and on May 7, instructed the Government of Kazakhstan to provide and dispatch a humanitarian assistance to the Indian authorities.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Ministry of Foreign Affairs COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
    Cyclone Mocha largely destroyed temporary shelters in northern Myanmar, ASEAN finds
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region