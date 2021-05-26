India commends Kazakhstan’s humanitarian aid

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A number of Indian companies sent letters to the Kazakh Embassy in New Delhi expressing genuine gratitude for the solidarity and support during the hard times in the world, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

«This critical medical help delivered on May 13-14, 2021, by the Kazakh aircraft will surely help save many human lives,» reads one of the letters.

During the said days two Kazakh aircraft carrying the around 40-ton humanitarian cargo, including medical masks, respirators, protective suits, and portable artificial lung ventilation devices made by the Kazakh manufacturers, touched down at the airport in New Delhi.

On 4 May, Kazakh President Tokayev addressed a telegram to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing deep solidarity with the Indian nation over the devastating COVID-19 surge in the country, and on May 7, instructed the Government of Kazakhstan to provide and dispatch a humanitarian assistance to the Indian authorities.



