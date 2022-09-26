Go to the main site
    Independent Director of Samruk Energy dies after running Almaty Marathon

    26 September 2022, 11:50

    KAZINFORM Independent Director of Samruk Energy and QazaqGas companies Rustem Sadykov died during the Almaty Marathon, Kazinform reports.

    The incident occurred on Sunday, September 25, immediately after he crossed the finish line of the marathon.

    «The staff of SamrukKazyna expresses its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of Independent Director of Samruk Energy and QazaqGas companies Rustem Sadykov who died suddenly at the age of 48. Rustem Sadykov was a highly-educated professional with a rich experience of work in international companies. He will forever be remembered by his colleagues as a confident leader and dedicated employee,» a message from Samruk Kazyna reads.

    Rustem Sadykov was an active marathoner. In April, he ran Almaty Half-Marathon, and in 2021, he participated in the 10km Almaty Marathon.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Incidents Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund
