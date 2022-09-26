Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents
Independent Director of Samruk Energy dies after running Almaty Marathon
26 September 2022, 11:50

Independent Director of Samruk Energy dies after running Almaty Marathon

KAZINFORM Independent Director of Samruk Energy and QazaqGas companies Rustem Sadykov died during the Almaty Marathon, Kazinform reports.

The incident occurred on Sunday, September 25, immediately after he crossed the finish line of the marathon.

«The staff of SamrukKazyna expresses its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of Independent Director of Samruk Energy and QazaqGas companies Rustem Sadykov who died suddenly at the age of 48. Rustem Sadykov was a highly-educated professional with a rich experience of work in international companies. He will forever be remembered by his colleagues as a confident leader and dedicated employee,» a message from Samruk Kazyna reads.

Rustem Sadykov was an active marathoner. In April, he ran Almaty Half-Marathon, and in 2021, he participated in the 10km Almaty Marathon.


Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Mother and daughter killed in road accident in Almaty rgn
Death toll of Su-34 crash in Yeysk grows to 15
Kazakhstan likely to build HPP
Kazakhstan’s electricity consumption expected to hit 27 GW by 2035
9 killed in road mishap in south India
Death toll in northern Türkiye coal mine blast rises to 41: Turkish president
Kazakh President condoles over coal mine blast in Türkiye
28 killed in northern Türkiye mine blast
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool

News

Archive