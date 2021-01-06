Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Independent and OSCE observers meet in Karaganda ahead of parliamentary elections

    6 January 2021, 16:20

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – OSCE election observers German Anke Kerl and Russian Kristina Bogdanova have visited the regional headquarters for election observation under the Trade Unions Center of Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The meeting discussed the preparedness for the elections in terms of observer training and electoral activity marked the independent observers’ stress on the elections being held lawfully, transparently, free and fair.

    The event was joined by Aizhan Taubebayeva, Chairman of the Youth Council «Keleshek» under the Trade Unions Center of Karaganda region, and Dmitry Poltarenko, Director of the Public Association «Citizens of Kazakhstan», representative of the Non-Partisan Observers’ Office.

    Notably, the elections to the Majilis, Lower Chamber of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and maslikhats at all level are set to take place on January 10, 2021 in Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Karaganda region Elections Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev to hold a number of meetings
    Head of State receives OSCE PA President
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn