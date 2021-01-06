Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Independent and OSCE observers meet in Karaganda ahead of parliamentary elections

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 January 2021, 16:20
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – OSCE election observers German Anke Kerl and Russian Kristina Bogdanova have visited the regional headquarters for election observation under the Trade Unions Center of Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting discussed the preparedness for the elections in terms of observer training and electoral activity marked the independent observers’ stress on the elections being held lawfully, transparently, free and fair.

The event was joined by Aizhan Taubebayeva, Chairman of the Youth Council «Keleshek» under the Trade Unions Center of Karaganda region, and Dmitry Poltarenko, Director of the Public Association «Citizens of Kazakhstan», representative of the Non-Partisan Observers’ Office.

Notably, the elections to the Majilis, Lower Chamber of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and maslikhats at all level are set to take place on January 10, 2021 in Kazakhstan.

