Independence is Kazakhstan’s greatest legacy – Nurlan Nigmatulin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Leadership, stability and progress are the key principles that underpin the process of formation, development and strengthening of Independence Kazakhstan, Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin said Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber’s press service.

While addressing the international science-to-practice conference dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, Speaker Nigmatulin stressed it was First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev’s leadership which ensured socioeconomic and social stability in Kazakhstan at the dawn of its independence and, later, became the foundation of the country’s dynamic development.

According to Nurlan Nigmatulin, despite all worst-case scenarios made in the past the people of Kazakhstan managed to overcome all difficulties and challenges and to build a prosperous, globally respected state.

«In a matter of 30 years under the leadership of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Kazakhstan has travelled the path from a struggling union republic to a full-fledged member of the global community, regional leader and a modern state with strong economy and stable society,» said Nigmatulin, adding that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues to lead Kazakhstan along the chosen path by carrying out ambitious reforms called to modernize all areas of life of the Kazakhstani society.

According to the Majilis Speaker, such basic values as the national unity, public accord, and stable development will forever be associated with the name of Elbasy. Kazakhstan has earned a remarkable international standing thanks to the First President’s international integration and peacekeeping initiatives.

At the conference Nurlan Nigmatulin also highlighted the initiatives of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, including the establishment of the National Council of Public Trust, as well as strengthening of nationwide dialogue on all topical issues.